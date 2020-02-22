Iran dismisses reports of limiting entry of Pakistanis due to coronavirus

Talking to IRNA on Saturday, Mohammad Rafiee said that in recent days false reports have been published in social media that Iranian consulate has restricted the entry of Pakistani nationals, including tourists, businessmen, pilgrims, and government officials into Iran.

He said that Iran closed its joint border with Pakistan due to Iranian Parliamentary elections held on February 21 and it informed the senior officials of Pakistan during a meeting in the Iranian border city of Mirjaveh as per procedures.

The diplomat went on to say that the border is opened and Pakistani businessmen, tourists, pilgrims, and state officials have been entering Iran without any problem.

Rafiee added that custom and police officials in Mirjaveh have told him that 23 buses carrying Pakistani pilgrims have entered into Iran so far and there is no restriction on the entry of Pakistani nationals to Iran.

He added that the spread of coronavirus does not restrict the entry of Pakistani nationals into Iran.

Head of Plan and Budget Organization of Iran Mohammad Baqer Nobakht announced on Friday that the Ministry of Health and Medical Education has been equipped for taking preemptive measures to counter the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus.

The deadly coronavirus radiating from Wuhan, China, has affected thousands of people across the world, while 2,236 have been killed mostly in China.

Also, four cases were confirmed as dead in Qom, 140 km to the south of the Iranian capital, and 18 have been affected across Iran.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish