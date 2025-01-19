British police detain 77 anti-Israel protesters in London

London, IRNA – Britain’s police have arrested 77 protesters at a rally held in London against the Israeli regime’s atrocities in the Gaza Strip.

The arrests were made on Saturday evening as the demonstrators tried to gather outside the BBC building and lay flowers in memory of the children killed in Gaza. They however were met with a heavy-handed crackdown by London police, IRNA’s correspondent reported.

Among those detained was Chris Nineham, deputy leader of the “Stop the War Coalition”. His arrest, along with those of other demonstrators, sparked widespread condemnations.

Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn condemned the arrests, describing them as an affront to the democratic rights of all citizens.

The Strop the War Coalition also issued a statement labeling the arrests as a blatant attack on the pro-Palestine movement, highlighting British police’s attempt to stifle peace-seeking initiatives.

Thousands of protesters rallied against the Israeli regime’s genocidal war on Gaza, carrying signs that read “Stop arming Israel” and “Free Palestine.”

