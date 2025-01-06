‘Free Palestine’ slogans echo in London streets again

London, IRNA - Palestinian supporters held another rally in the British capital to denounce the continued barbarism of the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip, once again showing their support and solidarity with the oppressed and defenseless people of Palestine.

According to an IRNA reporter, the protesters gathered in front of the British Parliament, holding Palestinian flags and placards with anti-Israeli slogans on Monday evening.

Apart from slogan "Free Palestine" they also chanted "Stop supporting Israel" and demanded an end to London's military and political support for the Tel Aviv regime.

The protesters, from various groups supporting Palestinian rights, including labor union leaders and anti-war activists, held rallies with the themes "End Israeli apartheid", "Stop sending weapons to Israel" and "Immediate ceasefire in Gaza".

They emphasized that their protests will not stop as long as the brutal attacks of the Israeli regime against Gaza continue.

Monday’s was the first protest rally of the new year and was part of a broad movement that has seen increased public support in Britain over the past year.

"The British government must stop providing military and political support to Israel. The Palestinians have been living in unjust conditions for decades and we cannot remain silent in the face of this oppression,” one of the participants in the rally told IRNA.

The British government remains accused of an accomplice to the brutal crimes of the Israeli regime in Gaza as Prime Minister Keir Starmer recently sparked an outrage by claiming in the House of Commons that what is happening in Gaza in not genocide.

However, those who participated in Monday’s demonstration described the crimes of the occupation regime as a clear symbol of genocide and emphasized that the silence of Western governments, including Britain, has led to impunity for the Zionist regime and the continuation of its crimes in Gaza.

Britons have held rallies almost on a weekly basis in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza and in denunciation to the Zionist regime’s brutalities since October 2023.

