Pro-Palestine protests continue in London

Protesters chanted anti-Israeli slogans, demanding an end to the war and an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, as reported by the IRNA correspondent on Saturday.

People from various nationalities and religions first gathered in Hyde Park, central London, and proceeded to chant anti-Israel slogans and advocate for Palestinian freedom while marching towards the British Prime Minister's office on Whitehall Street.

In this protest movement, the protesters carried placards with slogans calling for the end of the apartheid regime in the occupied territories and the immediate cessation of the war. Holding the Palestinian flag, they stressed that they would continue their demonstrations as long as the crimes of the Zionist regime continue in Gaza.

Ben Jamal, director of the Palestine Solidarity Campaign in Britain and one of the organizers of today's protest, informed reporters that the Zionist regime persists in its crimes after 400 days of genocide in Palestine.

He emphasized that the Israeli regime has been carrying out ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in northern Gaza since the previous month, and reports indicate that over 130,000 children under 10 years old have no access to food and drinking water, and 40 percent of the population killed in Gaza were children between the ages of 5 to 9.

He stated, "As Israel persists in the oppression of the Palestinian people, we have concurrently exerted pressure on British organizations to cease investment and economic interactions with Israel."

Today's demonstration comes as the British police, under pressure from the Zionist regime's lobby, have imposed severe restrictions on anti-Israel movements in the UK.

The British Islamic Human Rights Commission recently penned a letter to London Police Chief Mark Rowley, voicing protest against the rising number of arrests of Palestinian supporters during anti-Israel protests in the city and requesting an apology for the infringement of the demonstrators' rights.

Ever since the onset of the Gaza war, Palestine's supporters in Britain have been assembling in central London's streets and outside government buildings on weekends, denouncing the actions of the Zionist regime and demanding a cessation of the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

The Zionist regime waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely-populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to more than two million Palestinians living there.

