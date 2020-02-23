Counter coronavirus measures intensified at Khosravi, Parviz Khan borders

Reza Mansouri told IRNA on Sunday that despite the spread of the coronavirus worldwide, fortunately, the virus has not been observed and reported in Qasre-Shirin, and training is underway to prevent and combat the virus.

Medical teams are in full alert in the city, he said.

He said that the only way to counteract this is to raise public awareness and health care by providing the necessary training from Qasre-Shirin Health Service by sending educational brochures to offices, schools, and executive agencies.

9455**1430

