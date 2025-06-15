Unity among Islamic countries can thwart Israel’s hostile plots: Pezeshkian

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian says unity and coordination among Islamic countries can thwart the hostile plots of the Israeli regime, whose nature, he said, is inherently tied to crimes and bloodshed.

In a phone call with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday evening, Pezeshkian thanked his counterpart for his support and solidarity with the Iranian people and government.

He said Israel has once again shown it does not value human rights or international law and that it assassinates civilians, scientists, officials, and military personnel whenever it can.

He noted that the recent Israeli attacks on Iran came amid nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington, indicating Israel’s intent to sabotage the negotiations.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has always pursued peace and dialogue,” he said, adding that his administration has worked to strengthen ties with neighboring and Islamic countries. “But this regime tried to derail our efforts from day one, with the assassination of martyr [Ismaeil] Haniyeh while he was our official guest.”

Pezeshkian underscored that defending against Israeli aggression requires Islamic cooperation. “Islamic countries must build their defensive capabilities and work together to ensure peace and development in the region,” he said.

President Erdogan condemned the Israeli attacks, offered condolences over Iranian casualties, and said that Netanyahu seeks to set the region on fire.

He emphasized that one goal of the attacks was to distract from crimes in Gaza and reiterated Turkey’s support for a diplomatic solution to Iran’s nuclear issue.

