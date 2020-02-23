Iran's envoy, Iraqi health minister discuss coronavirus

Masjedi called for cooperation for countering the fatal disease during the meeting attended by deputies of the Iraqi minister and other officials with the Special Committee for Countering Coronavirus.

It was also agreed to ban entrance of Iranian pilgrims to Iraq via land borders due to lack of sufficient facilities in Iraq to control the disease.

The Iranian side proposed opening air borders for the purpose but the Iraqi side is to announce final decision within two days.

