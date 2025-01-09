US, UK warplanes conduct fresh airstrikes on Yemen

Tehran, IRNA – American and British warplanes have bombarded two areas in the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, and the governorate of Amran, according to news sources.

The US and UK forces executed three airstrikes on Harf Sufyan in the northern Amran governorate and targeted the Jarban area in southern Sana’a early on Thursday.

Additionally, local media reported an airstrike in the Alluheyah District of the Al Hudaydah governorate in western Yemen.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage resulting from the attacks.

Yemeni forces have targeted cargo ships and vessels linked to Tel Aviv and its allies, the US and Britain, in the Red Sea in a show of solidarity with the Gaza Strip, where nearly 46,000 Palestinians have lost their lives in Israel’s ongoing genocidal war since October 7, 2023.

A coalition led by the US has been carrying out airstrikes in Yemen, targeting critical infrastructure, including power stations, seaports, and the international airport in the capital. The air raids have been framed as a response to the operations in the Red Sea.

