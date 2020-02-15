FM Zarif meets EU Foreign Affairs Councillors

Zarif is currently on a visit to Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference.

He held several meetings with officials from other countries on the sidelines of the summit, discussing various issues.

The 56th Munich Security Conference attended by leaders from 35 countries will continue until Sunday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau discussed bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference on Friday.

Prior to opening of the conference on Friday, Zarif met his Canadian counterpart Francois-Philippe Champagne.

The meeting focused on black box of an Ukrainian plane was targeted unintentionally in Tehran shortly after it took off from Imam Khomeini International Airport on January 8. All 176 passengers, including 57 Canadians were killed.

Iran demands expertise to enable it to read the black box, saying that it will share the back box on condition that the software to read it be available to Iran.

