Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Feb 12

- Iran marks 41st anniversary of Islamic Revolution

Millions of Iranians took to the streets of the cities across the country on Tuesday to commemorate the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, in a show of unity at a time of heightened tensions with the United States.

- India-Iran trade rises after ditching US dollar

Iran’s switch to currencies other than the US dollar is showing the first signs of paying off.

- Six-meter-high snow blocks roads in northwestern Iran

Six-meter-high snow covered the Qarah Bolagh district in the northwestern province of West Azarbaijan of Iran, a provincial official said Monday.

- Revolutionary fervor is stronger than ever

Millions of Iranians poured into the streets of Tehran and other cities on Tuesday morning to commemorate the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, against a backdrop of escalating tensions with the United States.

- Thousands of Palestinians protest against U.S. Mideast plan

Thousands of Palestinians have demonstrated in the West Bank and Gaza against the U.S. Mideast plan, dubbed the "deal of the century".

- Iranian teams collect one point on first day of 2020 ACL

Esteghlal and Shahr Khodro of Iran failed to secure victories on the first day of 2020 AFC Champions League in group stage competitions.

- Child labor drama “The Sun” shines as best film at Fajr festival

“The Sun”, Majid Majidi’s drama about child labor in Tehran, won the Crystal Simorgh for best film at the 38th edition of the Fajr Film Festival on Tuesday.

- Iran reiterates readiness to mediate between Turkey and Syria

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said Iran is steadfast in its readiness to mediate between Turkey and Syria which have been engaged in sporadic military conflicts in Syria’s northwest.

- Rallies held nationwide to celebrate 41st anniversary of Islamic Revolution

In a show of national unity, Iranians took to the streets in very large numbers across the country to celebrate the 41st anniversary of the the Islamic Revolution.

- Stocks, housing make more money in Tehran market

Money put into the currency market yielded lower returns during the first nine months (March 20-Jan 20) of the current fiscal year compared to returns on investment in parallel markets.

- Trade with EEU tops $1 billion

Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union have traded $1 billion worth of goods since Oct. 27, when a preferential trade agreement between the two sides came into effect.

- MRC has reservations about privatization scheme

The Majlis Research Center says a new government plan to divest its assets in assorted companies via exchange-traded funds is not “privatization in the true sense”.

