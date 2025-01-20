Donald Trump sworn in as 47th US president

New York, IRNA - Donald Trump is sworn in as the 47th president of the United States.

Trump was sworn in on Monday at the Capitol Rotunda by Chief Justice John Roberts.

"In the United States of America, as we gather today, our government confronts a crisis of trust," Trump said at his inaugural speech, adding that for many years, a radical and corrupt establishment has extracted power and wealth from our citizens, while the pillars of our society lay broken and seemingly in complete disrepair."

Trump further said that it fails to protect "our magnificent law-abiding American citizens" but provides sanctuary and protection for dangerous criminals, many from prisons and mental institutions that have illegally entered "our country from all over the world".

"We now have a government that cannot manage even a simple crisis at home, while at the same time stumbling into a continuing catalog of catastrophic events abroad," he further added.

Trump further pointed out that "our country can no longer deliver basic services in times of emergency, as recently shown by the wonderful people of North Carolina being treated so badly" and other states who are still suffering from a hurricane that took place many months ago.

"Or more recently, Los Angeles, where we are watching fires still tragically burn from weeks ago without even a token of defense. They’re raging through the houses and communities, even affecting some of the wealthiest and most powerful individuals in our country, some of whom are sitting here right now. They don’t have a home any longer," he added.

"My recent election is a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal and all of these many betrayals that have taken place and to give the people back their faith, their wealth, their democracy, and indeed, their freedom. From this moment on, America’s decline is over."

Former US presidents; Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama attended the inauguration.

Trump's biggest supporter Elon Musk also attended the ceremony.

The inauguration ceremony took place indoors due to the cold temperatures in Washington, DC, unprecedented in decades.

Trump had previously attended a church service.

Alongside, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon's Jeff Bezos, Google's Sundar Pichai and Apple's Tim Cook, some of the most powerful tech moguls in the world, attended the service.

The swearing-in marked the culmination of a four-year journey for Trump, whom many Republicans distanced themselves from following the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, but nonetheless supported during his third campaign for the White House.

Trump’s running mate, J.D. Vance of Ohio, was sworn in as vice president.

