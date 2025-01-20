FM Araghchi: Iran determined to broaden ties with Armenia

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi underlined that current administration of President Masoud Pezeshkian is determined to expand bilateral relations with Armenia.

Araghchi made the remarks in a meeting with Armenian deputy foreign minister in Tehran on Monday.

In this meeting, Araghchi also pointed to the very good relations and extensive cooperation between Iran and Armenia in various fields, and emphasized the determination of the current Iranian government to develop and deepen bilateral relations as much as possible.

While appreciating the positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the developments in the region, the Armenian deputy foreign minister, for his part, pointed out Armenia's desire to establish peace and security in the South Caucasus, and the approach of Armenia's foreign policy to continue the policy of good neighborliness and the development of all-round relations with Iran.

