Israel cannot erase strength of Resistance Axis: Leader's military adviser

Tehran, IRNA – Brigadier General Amir Hatami, military adviser to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has said that Israel is incapable of dismantling the ideological and military strength of resistance groups such as Hamas, Islamic Jihad, Hezbollah, and Yemen's Ansarullah.

Speaking at a political conference of senior commanders of the Iranian Army on Monday, General Hatami emphasized the decline of the Israeli regime which he said the European countries once claimed to be the only democracy in the region.

He said that the Israeli prime minister and defense minister had been condemned for human rights violations by the International Criminal Court (ICC) with many nations and governments being prepared to enforce the court’s ruling.

General Hatami further highlighted Israel’s military setbacks, stating that its forces were defeated in ground battles with Hamas and Hezbollah fighters.

"Not only did the Israeli army fail to destroy Hamas and Hezbollah or free its prisoners, but it was also compelled to retreat and agree to a humiliating ceasefire to avoid further casualties," he said.

The Iranian official also commented on Israel’s economic struggles, noting that the regime faces its worst financial situation to date.

He said that credible resources have announced that over 4,000 companies have left Israel, forcing the regime to seek billions of dollars in loans from Western nations to sustain its military efforts.

