Yemen warns against further aggression by US, UK after Gaza ceasefire

Tehran, IRNA – A senior Yemeni official has warned the US, UK, and Israel against further aggression towards the country, stressing that they will not succeed in defeating Yemen.

Speaking to Yemen’s Al-Masirah TV on Monday, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, reaffirmed the country’s commitment to supporting Gaza.

He issued a stern warning to the aggressors that they would not defeat “a people now armed with accurate, precision-guided missiles.”

Al-Houthi also had a message for Saudi Arabia, cautioning the kingdom against repeating its past miscalculations regarding Yemen. He warned that any new aggression against Yemen would result in heavy losses to the Saudi economy.

The Yemeni armed forces have been attacking shipping linked to Israel, as well as the US and UK, in the Red Sea in support of their ally, Hamas, in Gaza.

However, following a ceasefire deal in Gaza, they have signaled that they will limit their operations to only Israel-affiliated ships.

