May 20, 2025, 1:39 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News ID: 85838584
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Araqchi: 2025 Tehran Dialogue Forum was powerful display of mutual understanding

May 20, 2025, 1:39 PM
News ID: 85838584
Araqchi: 2025 Tehran Dialogue Forum was powerful display of mutual understanding
Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi speaks in Tehran Dialogue Forum in Tehran on May 18, 2025.

Foreign Minister Araqchi said the 2025 Tehran Dialogue Forum turned Iran’s capital into the beating heart of regional concord and a hub of diplomacy shaped by a markedly different atmosphere.

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has praised the 2025 Tehran Dialogue Forum, terming it as “a powerful display of mutual understanding, attentive listening, and authentic dialogue”.

The 2025 Tehran Dialogue Forum, held on May 18-19, was “a powerful display of mutual understanding, attentive listening, and authentic dialogue,” said Araqchi on X on Tuesday, referring to the event attended by President Masoud Pezeshkian, Iranian officials, and foreign dignitaries, including ministers, think tank heads, and international experts.

The two-day event, Araqchi said, turned Tehran into “the beating heart of regional concord and a hub of diplomacy shaped by a markedly different atmosphere.”

“I could not be prouder of my colleagues at the Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS), and more grateful to the distinguished guests whose presence and engagement made TDF2025 a truly remarkable success,” he said.

7129**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .