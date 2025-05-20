Araqchi: 2025 Tehran Dialogue Forum was powerful display of mutual understanding

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has praised the 2025 Tehran Dialogue Forum, terming it as “a powerful display of mutual understanding, attentive listening, and authentic dialogue”.

The 2025 Tehran Dialogue Forum, held on May 18-19, was “a powerful display of mutual understanding, attentive listening, and authentic dialogue,” said Araqchi on X on Tuesday, referring to the event attended by President Masoud Pezeshkian, Iranian officials, and foreign dignitaries, including ministers, think tank heads, and international experts.

The two-day event, Araqchi said, turned Tehran into “the beating heart of regional concord and a hub of diplomacy shaped by a markedly different atmosphere.”

“I could not be prouder of my colleagues at the Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS), and more grateful to the distinguished guests whose presence and engagement made TDF2025 a truly remarkable success,” he said.

