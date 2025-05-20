Iran and Switzerland plan to hold third joint economic commission in Tehran

Tehran, IRNA – Iran and Switzerland have announced plans to hold the third session of their joint economic cooperation commission in Tehran, with a particular focus on expanding collaboration in the health sector.

The announcement followed a meeting between Iranian Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarghandi and his Swiss counterpart Elisabeth Baume-Schneider on the sidelines of the 78th World Health Assembly in Switzerland.

During the meeting, the two officials discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties, especially in the area of public health.

Zafarghandi highlighted Iran’s efforts to support Swiss health companies operating under sanctions, noting the creation of a “Swiss Desk” at the Health Ministry to address their concerns and facilitate their activities.

“We value the presence of Swiss companies during difficult times and believe both countries can benefit from each other’s experience in various areas of health,” he said.

For her part, Schneider reaffirmed Switzerland’s commitment to global health and praised Iran’s participation in programs to combat substance abuse.

She said Switzerland, as host to the World Health Organization, aims to strengthen international cooperation in light of evolving global health challenges.

