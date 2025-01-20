Iran played key role in Palestinian victory: Yemen’s Ansarullah leader

Tehran, IRNA – Yemen’s Ansarullah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi says Israel has been defeated in Gaza thanks to the support from the regional coalition of resistance forces, praising Iran’s crucial role in helping the Palestinians achieve victory.

In his first speech following a ceasefire deal in Gaza, Al-Houthi highlighted that the victory of the Palestinian nation over “the Zionist regime” is a significant and historic achievement.

He extended his congratulations to the Palestinian nation and the resistance groups and their “altruistic warriors.”

“The support for Gaza crushed the enemy, and Iran played an important role in realizing this victory,” Al-Houthi stated.

He pointed out that this victory represents a substantial shift in the confrontation with the enemy, with Israeli officials’ admission of defeat serving as evidence.

“Yesterday was a clear victory for Palestine, marking an epic day and triumph for the resistance,” he said.

