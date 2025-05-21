Iran will take legal action against Google for distorting name of Persian Gulf

Tehran, IRNA – The National Virtual Space Center has announced plans to take legal action against Google for distorting the name of the Persian Gulf.

During a ceremony on Wednesday, Mohammad-Sadeq Farahani, the center’s deputy head of legal and parliamentary affairs, denounced Google’s distortion of the historical name of the Persian Gulf following reports that U.S. President Donald Trump was considering the same move.

“As the authority responsible for overseeing the country’s cyberspace, we consider it our duty to safeguard Iran’s cultural identity and take necessary measures,” he said.

“We hope that through collaboration with legal experts and scholars, we can establish a legal framework to take action against Google and thereby fulfill our duty to the beloved Islamic Iran,” the official added.

Farahani emphasized that the National Virtual Space Center is committed to defending the rights of the Iranian people.

“We plan to address this issue in three ways: first, by formally protesting to international organizations; second, by pursuing the matter in international courts and tribunals; and finally, by filing a complaint in domestic courts with the cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Judiciary,” he said.

