Iran showcases defense achievements at Belarus exhibition

Moscow, IRNA – Iran’s Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics has put on display more than 50 military achievements at an international exhibition in Minsk, Belarus.

The 12th International Exhibition of Weapons and Military Equipment, known as MILEX-2025, kicked off on Wednesday, featuring over 150 companies from Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, and India.

More than 750 types of weapons and military hardware are on display at MILEX-2025, which opened simultaneously with the 11th International Scientific Conference on Military-Technical Cooperation in the Field of Defense and Security.

In his welcome address, President Alexander Lukashenko said the expo will provide an opportunity for specialists and experts to get to know the achievements of both Belarusian manufacturers and foreign partners.

One of the largest pavilions at the exhibition is reportedly dedicated to the defense products of Iranian companies.

Brigadier General Reza Talaei-Nik, a spokesperson for the Defense Ministry, who is in Minsk at the head of a delegation to meet Belarusian officials, attended the opening ceremony of the expo.

While visiting the Iranian pavilion, Talaei-Nik, in a brief conversation with Belarusian officials, expressed Iran’s readiness to develop cooperation between the two countries in the defense sector.

