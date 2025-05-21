Fifth round of Iran-U.S. indirect talks will be held on Friday: Baqaei

Tehran, IRNA - Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei has announced that the fifth round of indirect Iran-U.S. talks will be held on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Referring to the proposal put forward by Oman and its consultations to hold another round of Iran-U.S. talks on Friday in the Italian capital of Rome, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that Iran has agreed to the proposal.

Baqaei said that the negotiating team of the Islamic Republic of Iran is determined and steadfast in pursuing the supreme rights and interests of the Iranian nation to benefit from peaceful nuclear energy, including enrichment, and the lifting of the sanctions, and will spare no effort or initiative in this regard.

