May 21, 2025
Speaker notifies President Pezeshkian of Palermo Convention accession law

Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf

Parliament Speaker Qalibaf notified President Pezeshkian of legislation regarding Iran’s potential accession to the Palermo Convention.

Tehran, IRNA – In a letter to President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has formally notified the administration of the legislation for Iran’s accession to the United Nations Convention Against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC), also known as the Palermo Convention, in accordance with Article 123 of the Constitution.

The Parliament approved Iran’s accession to the Palermo Convention on September 25, 2018. It was subsequently endorsed by the Expediency Council on May 14, 2025, as being in alignment with the interests of the Islamic Republic.

