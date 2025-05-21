Speaker notifies President Pezeshkian of Palermo Convention accession law

Tehran, IRNA – In a letter to President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf has formally notified the administration of the legislation for Iran’s accession to the United Nations Convention Against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC), also known as the Palermo Convention, in accordance with Article 123 of the Constitution.

The Parliament approved Iran’s accession to the Palermo Convention on September 25, 2018. It was subsequently endorsed by the Expediency Council on May 14, 2025, as being in alignment with the interests of the Islamic Republic.

