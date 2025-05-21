Iran will never give up its right to nuclear technology: Parliament

Tehran, IRNA – Members of Parliament have stated that Iran will never back down from its right to use nuclear technology as a member of the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

In a statement released on Wednesday, the legislators reaffirmed the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program, saying that the Islamic Republic has never sought, nor will it seek, to build an atomic bomb.

The statement was read aloud in the chamber in response to what lawmakers described as “nonsense” remarks by American officials and members of Congress regarding Iran’s nuclear activities.

“The noble nation of Iran, these days, we are witnessing that American officials and some members of Congress have made statements contrary to the interests of the Iranian nation,” it said.

The United States, which has been known for years as the axis of evil in the world, has claimed with baseless illusions that the great and heroic nation of Iran should not benefit from the nuclear industry, the lawmakers added.

Tehran and Washington have held four rounds of indirect talks in an effort to reach a potential agreement to replace the one that President Donald Trump withdrew the US from during his first term in office.

Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, who has been leading the US delegation in the negotiations, said over the weekend that no agreement would be possible unless Iran abandoned its enrichment program.

Iranian officials strongly rejected this condition as unacceptable, saying Iran will never relinquish its right to enrich uranium. They also criticized Washington for making “excessive” demands and issuing “contradictory” statements.

Iran’s nuclear activities, including its uranium enrichment, are entirely legal, legitimate, and in accordance with the provisions of the NPT and the statute of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the lawmakers said in their statement.

They pointed out that Article IV of the NPT grants every member state the inalienable right to “develop research, production and use of nuclear energy” for peaceful purposes.

“Legally, the Islamic Republic of Iran must also benefit from the full nuclear fuel cycle, particularly in the field of enrichment,” the statement said.

The lawmakers noted that the only explicitly stated condition in Article IV of the NPT is the peaceful nature of nuclear activities, which is ensured through the safeguards and monitoring mechanisms of the IAEA.

