Israeli forces open fire at European and Arab diplomats in West Bank

Tehran, IRNA – Israeli forces on Wednesday opened fire at a delegation of European and Arab diplomats during a visit to Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

According to local media, the delegation, which was composed of representatives from 30 different European and Arab countries, came under attack as it was entering the refugee camp.

The diplomats had travelled to the flashpoint city of Jenin to observe the escalating humanitarian situation there and meet with the local governor.

The Foreign Ministry of the Palestinian Authority condemned the attack as a clear example of intimidation.

“The occupation forces opened heavy fire from inside the Jenin refugee camp to intimidate the diplomatic delegation that is conducting a field tour around the camp to witness the extent of the suffering endured by the residents of the area,” it said in a statement.

The statement called on the international community, especially the countries that had representatives in the diplomatic delegation, to denounce this hostile move by Israeli forces.

Armed attacks on diplomatic delegations constitute blatant violations of the Vienna Conventions.

The European Union foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, condemned the attack on the diplomats as “unacceptable” and called on the Israeli regime to investigate the incident

“We definitely call on Israel to investigate this incident and also hold [to] account those who are responsible for this, and any threats on diplomats’ lives are unacceptable,” she said.

