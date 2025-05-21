Iran considering whether to attend next round of talks with U.S.: Araqchi

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says Iran is considering whether to participate in the next round of indirect talks with the United States, warning that excessive demands by Washington will jeopardize the diplomatic process.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Araqchi said Iran has already responded to the “unreasonable demands” raised by U.S. officials, stressing that such unrealistic positions will hinder progress in the negotiations.

“Enrichment will continue with or without an agreement. However, if the parties wish for transparency regarding Iran’s peaceful nuclear program, we are ready. However, in return, discussions must take place about the removal of the cruel sanctions imposed because of allegations about our nuclear program, and these sanctions must be lifted,” he said.

When asked about the fifth round of talks, Araqchi said, “We are assessing whether or not to participate in the next round of negotiations.”

He asserted that Iran rejects excessive demands at the negotiating table, although it has never abandoned diplomacy.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, who has been leading the US delegation in the negotiations, said over the weekend that no agreement would be possible unless Iran entirely abandoned its enrichment program.

On Tuesday, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei rejected such demands as “excessive,” and warned that the negotiations were unlikely to yield results.

