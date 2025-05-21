Kazan Forum ends with a pledge to deepen partnership between Russia and Islamic world

The 16th International Economic Summit, “Russia–Islamic World: Kazan Forum,” has once again reaffirmed its role as the primary platform for economic and diplomatic interaction between Russia and Islamic countries.

The event, held in Tatarstan’s capital, brought together representatives from more than 100 countries and 82 Russian regions to explore investment opportunities, cultural exchanges, and strategic partnerships across various sectors.

Several cooperation meetings were held between Russian officials and representatives from Iran, the UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Malaysia, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Afghanistan, resulting in 75 international agreements covering trade, energy, and infrastructure partnerships.

Other key topics included the digitalization of cooperation between Russia and nations within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), international collaboration, the halal industry, Islamic finance and investment, tourism, culture, women's perspectives, and business.

In his opening address to the Forum, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the need for further strengthening ties with Muslim countries in a wide range of sectors, including technology.

Ruslan Minnikhanov, the head of Tatarstan, said, “The presence of about 3,500 IT companies and tens of thousands of IT specialists allows us to develop and implement advanced technological solutions across many areas of public life.”

Russian Deputy Prime Minister for Construction and Regional Development Marat Khusnullin announced Pakistan’s proposal to open seven transportation routes between South Asia and Russia, adding that “Kazan Forum is gaining more and more momentum with every passing year.”

The Forum hosted several exhibitions, including “Russia Halal Expo” and “International Property Market.”

Once again, Kazan Forum demonstrated that cooperation between Russia and the Islamic world is founded on respect, pragmatism, and trust, bringing states together in pursuit of a sustainable future.

“New tariff wars, sanctions pressure, and geopolitical challenges will never lead us astray. Let us work together,” Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said during the forum.

