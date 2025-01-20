Iran resumes direct flights to Europe despite sanctions

Tehran, IRNA – Iran Airtour, a private airline, is launching direct flights from Tehran to Paris, despite Western sanctions targeting the country’s aviation industry.

The flights are scheduled to begin on January 31, operating from Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport to Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport every Monday and Friday.

Iran Airtour’s CEO, Reza Mousavi, met with Imam Khomeini Airport and law enforcement officials on Monday to discuss ways to improve coordination between various operational departments and ensure seamless operations for the route.

Mousavi said he was optimistic that flights to other European destinations would soon be resumed. “We hope that other European flights will be established in the near future.”

The head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, Hossein Pourfarzaneh, previously said that the Paris-Tehran route would be re-established with the launch of Iran Airtour’s flights.

Direct flights to Europe are resuming more than three months after the suspension of Iran Air’s European routes due to EU sanctions.

Iran’s aviation industry has suffered years of Western sanctions that prevent the country from purchasing new aircraft and spare parts.

2050**4353