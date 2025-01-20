UN's Guterres warns Israel against annexing West Bank

Tehran, IRNA – United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday warned Israel against annexing the West Bank, stressing that he is "deeply concerned about an existential threat to the integrity and contiguity" of the Palestinian territories.

"Senior Israeli officials openly speak of formally annexing all or part of the West Bank in the coming months. Any such annexation would constitute a most serious violation of international law," Guterres said before the UN Security Council.

"The United Nations will continue to support every effort to advance peace, stability and a more hopeful future for Palestinians and Israelis – and the broader region," he added.

