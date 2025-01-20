Iran, Pakistan agree to strengthen cooperation to enhance border security

Islamabad, IRNA – The Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, and his Pakistani counterpart, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah, have stressed the need for increased efforts to combat terrorism and enhance border security between their nations.

During the second day of his official visit to Pakistan, General Bagheri met with General Munir in Islamabad to discuss bilateral cooperation and address regional and international developments.

In their meeting, General Bagheri expressed gratitude for the strong support shown by the Pakistani government and people towards Gaza.

He praised Pakistan’s condemnation of the Israeli regime's aggression against Iran and commended the recent operations conducted by Pakistan’s security forces against terrorist elements.

Bagheri highlighted that Iran has begun implementing measures to secure its borders with Pakistan, and ensuring that all movements occur only through official crossings.

He stressed the importance of coordination between both sides to conduct prompt operations against terrorists.

General Munir, in turn, emphasized the ongoing defense and military consultations between the two countries regarding border security, noting that Pakistan is also implementing necessary measures to curb terrorist movements.

“Iran and Pakistan are at the center of this threat. Therefore, we need to strengthen our relations to achieve sustainable security along the border with Iran,” he said.

Additionally, the Pakistani side invited Iran to participate in upcoming international naval exercises in Karachi. Major General Bagheri responded positively, expressing Iran’s readiness to conduct joint naval exercises with Pakistan.

