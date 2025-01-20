Iran’s Judiciary chief warns of enemy plots to harm national security

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Judiciary Chief Gholam-Hossein Mohseni-Ejei has warned that enemies are conspiring to harm national security and create division within the country.

During a ceremony on Monday, Mohseni-Ejei remarked, “Currently, the enemy is making significant efforts to undermine the values of our youth and is persistently spreading the idea that the Resistance Front has been defeated. However, the victory of truth and the Resistance Front is now closer than ever before.”

In light of the current challenges faced by the Zionist regime, the United States, and their allies in the region, he noted, “Prior to the Al-Aqsa Storm Operation, the Zionists believed they could improve their tarnished image and hoped for normalization with some Arab countries. However, they have now become the most detested entity in both the region and the world.”

Iran’s Judiciary chief emphasized that the Zionists committed crimes and genocide in Gaza for 15 months. Yet, they not only failed to occupy the Palestinian territory but also could not achieve any of their sinister goals, he added.

He stressed the need to remain vigilant against the enemy’s attempts to create insecurity and discord within the country. “We must recognize the enemy’s plots to undermine security and appreciate the sacrifices made by our intelligence and security forces.”

The warning came two days after two Supreme Court judges were assassinated in Tehran after a gunman infiltrated the tribunal building and opened fire. The assailant killed himself after the terrorist attack.

