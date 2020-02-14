Chinese envoy hails Iran's aid to Beijing in battling coronavirus

Citing a Persian proverb 'Heart speaks to heart', he said, "We felt Iranian government and nation's friendship deeply in the battle with coronavirus."

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in a message to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping expressed sympathy with the Chinese government and nation after the disease broke out in that country.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was the first foreign minister from around the world to voice support for China in battling the disease.

