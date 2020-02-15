Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Feb 15

** IRAN DAILY

- Zarif, world leaders discuss ties, int’l issues in Munich

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Friday held talks with foreign officials, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

- US-led coalition admits killing at least 1,370 civilians in Syria, Iraq

The US-led coalition in Iraq and Syria has killed at least 1,370 civilians since the start of its military operations in 2014, Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) said in its monthly civilian casualty report on Thursday.

- Iran candidates kick off campaigns for parliamentary elections

Thousands of Iranian candidates approved to run in parliamentary elections kicked off their campaigns on Thursday ahead of the February 21 elections.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Election campaign gets into full swing in Iran

Iran’s week-long parliamentary election campaign started on Thursday at a time when relations with Washington are at their worst since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and anti-American sentiments are at the highest level following U.S. assassination of General Qassem Soleimnai.

- Trump’s plan act of high treason against entire Muslim world

Bahrain’s most prominent Shia cleric Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim has severely denounced U.S. President Donald Trump’s so-called deal of the century on the decades-old Zionist-Palestinian conflict as treason and an act of aggression against the entire Muslim world.

- Iran beat Germany at 2020 Kabaddi World Cup

Iran has defeated Germany 55-34 at the 2020 Kabaddi World Cup (Circle style).

** TEHRAN TIMES

- IIDCYA photos exhibit explores children in Arbaeen gathering

Iran’s Institute for Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA) is displaying a selection of photos depicting children and teens during the annual pilgrimage of Arbaeen in Iraq.

- Iran volleyball’s 2020 Olympics fixture revealed

Iran national volleyball team will kick off the 2020 Olympic Games with a match against Poland on July 25.

- Zarif, Trudeau meet in Munich

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met on Friday on the sidelines of the 56th Munich Security Conference (MSC).

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Zarif attending Munich Security confab

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is in Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 14-16.

- Money supply skyrocketing

Liquidity in Iran crossed 22,623 trillion rials ($165 billion, calculated as per 137,000 rials to a dollar) at the end of the third Iranian quarter (Dec 21), the Central Bank of Iran reported.

- Portable gas pressure reducing station for Tehran

Tehran Province Gas Company (TPGC) has produced the first portable city gate station (a kind of pressure reducing station) in collaboration with Petro Gas Parsa Company, head of the provincial company said.

