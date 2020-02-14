Feb 14, 2020, 11:08 PM
Iran, Oman FMs discuss bilateral ties in Munich

Tehran, Feb 14, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Omani counterpart Yusuf bin Alawi sat down for talks on the sidelines of the Munich Security Council late on Friday to review bilateral relations.

During the meeting, they explored avenues for promoting bilateral relations and regional developments.

Zarif who is currently in Germany to attend Munich Security Conference held meetings with other countries' officials.

Earlier, Zarif met the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Canadian counterpart Francois-Philippe Champagne, his Czech counterpart Tomas Petricek and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The 56th Munich Security Conference attended by leaders from 35 countries will continue until Sunday.

