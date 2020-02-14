Zarif confers with Chinese counterpart in Munich

During the meeting, Zarif commended China's management of coronavirus and preparing the ground for exit of Iranian students from Wuhan.

Yi, for his part, appreciated Iran for its aid in battling the disease.

Zarif who is currently in Germany to attend Munich Security Conference held meetings with the other countries' officials.

Earlier, Zarif met the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Canadian counterpart Francois-Philippe Champagne as well as his Czech counterpart Tomas Petricek.

The 56th Munich Security Conference attended by leaders from 35 countries will continue until Sunday.

