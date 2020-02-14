Feb 14, 2020, 10:28 PM
Iran, Czech FMs discuss regional developments

London, Feb 14, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Czech counterpart Tomas Petricek discussed bilateral relations and regional developments on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference late on Friday.

Bilateral relations, nuclear deal, officially known as Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as well as the situation in Persian Gulf and West Asia were among the other topics dealt with by the two foreign ministers.

Zarif who is currently in Germany to attend Munich Security Conference held meetings with the other countries' officials.

Earlier, Zarif met the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Canadian counterpart Francois-Philippe Champagne.

The 56th Munich Security Conference attended by leaders from 35 countries will continue until Sunday.

