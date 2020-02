Prior to start of the conference on Friday, Zarif met his Canadian counterpart Francois-Philippe Champagne.

The meeting was held at a time after an Ukrainian plane was targeted unintentionally in Tehran shortly after it took off from Imam Khomeini International Airport on January 8. All 176 passengers, including 57 Canadians were killed.

The 56th Munich Security Conference attended by leaders from 35 countries will continue until Sunday.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish