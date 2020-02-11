Zarif advises Trump to abandon delusions

"Iranians turned out in huge numbers to rally on the 41st anniversary of their revolution–and to honor their fallen heroes," Zarif wrote on his Twitter account.

"Message to Trump (+vassals): Time to abandon your delusions," he added.

Earlier today speaking on the sidelines of the rallies marking the 41st anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Tehran, Zarif said people in Iran have shown that the US is detested for the terror attacks.

US President Donald Trump made a move and once again showed that the US has been wrong about the Islamic Revolution in the past 41 years.

He is still making the same mistake, which has made the Iranian people unanimously stand against the move, he said.

Iranian top diplomat noted: "With all challenges & differences, in defending country & honor, all 82 million Iranians are ONE."

The 10-day period from the Imam Khomeini's return from Paris to Tehran on February 1, 1979, until the revolution’s victory on February 11 is celebrated in Iran annually and is dubbed as the Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn).

The 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution coincides with the 40th day of General Soleimani's martyrdom.

Iranians from all walks of life, too, poured into streets on Tuesday morning to hold nationwide rallies commemorating the 41st anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Iranians in the capital city of Tehran and more than 1,000 other cities and towns, as well as 4,000 villages, are attending the rallies carrying Iran flags and banners in support of the Islamic Republic.

High-ranking Iranian officials, including heads of all branches of power as well as members of all political parties, lawmakers and military officials took part in the demonstrations.

