Palestinian Popular Resistance Committees thank Iran for supporting Palestine

Tehran, IRNA – The spokesman of the Popular Resistance Committees in Gaza has expressed his gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran for its unwavering support for the Palestinian people.

In an interview with IRNA on Tuesday, Mohammed al-Barim (Abu Mujahid) said that the historical stand of the resistance movement by the Palestinians will not be forgotten, and this nation once again recognized its friend from its enemy.

He added that the True Promise operations and the diplomatic presence of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hezbollah's operations since the second day of the war on October 7, 2023, Iraqi resistance drones and missiles and Yemen's missiles and drones and the ban on shipping in the Red Sea for the supporters of the Zionist regime are supports for the Resistance Movement and stability of the Palestinian nation.

Some Islamic and Arab countries and nations left us alone in this war, although some nations provided support, but all their support is not equal to a weekly presence of the Yemeni nation, Abu Mujahid said.

The Palestinian Resistance Committees on January 20, 2025, in a statement expressed gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran for its unwavering support for the Palestinian people, after a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip went into force.

The committees honored the memory of resistance leaders and commanders who sacrificed their lives for the cause, emphasizing Iran’s pivotal role in backing Palestine.

