Hezbollah vows to ramp up attacks on Israel after commander killed

Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, head of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, made the remarks on Wednesday during a funeral procession of a high-ranking Hezbollah field commander who was killed in Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon.

Sami Abdallah, better known by the nom the guerre Abu Taleb, was killed in Israeli air raids targeting a house in the town of Jwaya on Tuesday.

"We will increase the intensity, strength, quantity and quality of our attacks," Safieddine said, warning that the enemy has not learned from its past mistakes.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian resistance movements of Hamas and Islamic Jihad honored the slain Hezbollah commander as a remarkable resistance figure who played a key role in the ongoing confrontation with Israeli forces in southern Lebanon.

Hamas extended its condolences over Abu Taleb's martyrdom "in the path of liberation of al-Quds and al-Aqsa Mosque".

“We recognize the support of our brothers in Hezbollah, and we mourn all the martyrs whose blood was spilled in support of Gaza, al-Quds, and al-Aqsa,” it said in a statement.

The Popular Resistance Committees, a coalition of Palestinian resistance groups, also issued a statement, saying the blood of the martyred commander will light up the path of freedom fighters and unite the Islamic Ummah in the great battle of liberating Palestine.

