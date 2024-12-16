Sirens sound in Tel Aviv after Yemeni missile strike

According to Israel’s Channel 14, sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and dozens of surrounding settlements as several missiles were launched from Yemen.

Several Israeli settlers were injured in the attack, reports said.

The Israeli military claimed to have intercepted one of the missiles launched from Yemen.

Reports said that the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv was closed following the missile assault.

The Popular Resistance Committees in Gaza hailed the Yemeni armed forces for the successful operation.

They said the attack demonstrated the ongoing support from allied fronts for Gaza and its resistance against the Israeli aggression.

Images of Israeli settlers fleeing to shelters, the Palestinian committees said, further proved that Benjamin Netanyahu's criminal regime offers nothing but destruction and fear for them.

