Iran and Russia stress the need to accelerate implementation of joint projects

Moscow, IRNA – Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali-Akbar Ahmadian and Secretary of the Russian Federation Security Council Sergei Shoigu have emphasized the need to accelerate the implementation of joint projects between the two countries.

Ahmadian and Shoigu met in the Russian capital, Moscow, on Thursday to discuss the development of bilateral relations.

Referring to the will of the leaders of Iran and Russia, the two sides reaffirmed their determination to pursue bilateral agreements and projects until their objectives are fully realized.

“The implementation of bilateral agreements requires continuous follow-up. With the realization of these understandings, the volume of economic cooperation will significantly increase,” Ahmadian said.

He also reiterated Iran’s commitment to resolving issues through dialogue, saying, “Iran will not retreat from its principles regarding maintaining the enrichment cycle and the peaceful use of nuclear technology.”

For his part, Shoigu pointed to the signing of the comprehensive strategic treaty between Iran and Russia, describing it as a legal framework for expanding cooperation across various fields, including political, security, economic, cultural, and social areas.

He emphasized the importance of ensuring regional security by the countries of the region, saying that interference from external actors is detrimental to the interests of regional governments and nations.

The two sides called for enhanced cooperation in both regional and international arenas during their discussion. They also exchanged views on key bilateral agendas as well as regional and global issues.

