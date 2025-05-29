Saudi Arabia has a significant place in Iran’s neighborliness policy: Araqchi

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has stressed the significant position of Saudi Arabia in Iran’s policy of neighborliness, vowing that Tehran will not allow any harm to its brotherly relations with Riyadh.

Addressing the detention of an Iranian cleric in Saudi Arabia during Hajj, Araqchi said on Thursday that he has been in contact with Iranian representatives in Saudi Arabia as well as officials from the Hajj and Pilgrimage Organization to avert any disruption to the Hajj travels and arrangements.

“We are quite serious about the relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Our policy of neighborliness, which is already in effect, is very important. Saudi Arabia holds a very significant position in this policy,” the foreign minister added.

Araqchi emphasized that Iran will maintain its “brotherly relations” with Saudi Arabia and will not allow any disruption to the bilateral ties.

3266**4354