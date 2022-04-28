Arab states must learn supporting Palestine from Iran: Palestinian official

Mohammad Al-Buraim (Abu Mujahid), the director of the Resistance Committees' Media office also said, “We express our gratitude to the Islamic Republic of Iran for its continuous support to the Palestinian people and Resistance to reach its current status in fight against the occupiers.”

Al-Buraim made the comments in Gaza at a ceremony to open online activities on International Quds Day.

He said that the occupiers, through bloodshed and cruelty, are attempting to force the main residents of Al-Quds City to leave their land in order to have dominance and change history as well as the demographic situation of the city.

Hani al-Thawbta, a leader of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine in Gaza spoke at the ceremony as well.

He said resistance is the best way to put an end to the occupation of Palestinian land.

He added that the resistance that Palestinians showed last year in Al-Quds and in the city’s Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood – where a number of Palestinian families faced eviction from their homes – has had many results.

Al-Thawbta noted that after the Operation Al-Quds Sword, the entire region has turned into a kind of battlefield against the Zionist regime.

Al-Quds Sword refers to the operation that Palestinian resistance forces in Gaza launched against Israel in May last year in response to the regime’s aggression in Al-Quds.

4194**9417

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish