‘World ready for talks on post-Zionism era’: Palestine activist

Abtahi said that the anti-Zionist signs are already emerging in different arenas like sports and art, adding that normalization of ties between the Israeli regime and some Arab governments does not help the regime, as peoples of these governments will continue to fight the Zionist regime.

He made the comments in a ceremony held by the Iranian presidency’s Committee for Supporting Palestinians’ Islamic Revolution, on the threshold of International Quds Day that falls on April 29 this year coincident with the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.

The ceremony was attended by pro-Palestine figures, groups and organizations, with other speakers making speeches about Palestinians’ struggle to free their land from Israeli occupation.

Ayatollah Mohammad Hassan Akhtari, head of the Committee for Supporting Palestinians’ Islamic Revolution, echoed similar comments, saying that imperialist and regional supporters of the Zionist regime should know that they cannot save the regime from collapsing.

He noted that the US and UK should also know that the Islamic awakening is expanding and the destruction of the Zionist regime, as the basis of imperialism in the region, has already begun.

He criticized Western media for their biased covering of the Palestinian people’s resistance, and said that this year’s International Quds Day rallies should be held in a more glorious way so that the Palestinians realize that Iran and other nations are always ready to support them.

Another speaker, Hossein Akbari, deputy head of the World Assembly of Islamic Awakening, said that International Quds Day rallies are expected to be held in more than 100 countries around the world this year.

He also said that Supreme Leader of Iran’s Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei will deliver a speech in Arabic on Friday on the occasion of Quds Day.

Nasser Abu Sharif, the representative of Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Movement delivered a speech too.

He said Palestine is the central issue of the Islamic world, adding that new equations are being made and that resistance is the only way to counter the Zionist regime’s policies.

Also during the ceremony, a documentary dubbed “The Garden of Bitter Memories” was unveiled, featuring Jews’ emigration from the occupied territories.

The producer of the documentary said that it has been made in Russia and tells a story of a Jew who lives in the occupied territories and serves in the Israeli army, but returns to Russia after realizing the realities of the Zionist regime.

