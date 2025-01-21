Gaza truce must turn into sustainable solution: Iran’s envoy

New York, IRNA – The ceasefire agreement in Gaza must be transformed into a permanent and sustainable solution, Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN says.

Amir-Saeed Iravani made the remarks on Tuesday at the United Nations Security Council on “the Situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian Question”.

“While a welcome step, the ceasefire must be transformed into a permanent and sustainable solution,” he said.

This demands the full withdrawal of Israeli forces, the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid, and a robust, comprehensive reconstruction plan for Gaza, he added.

The full text of Iravani’s statement is as follows:

Mr. President,

We thank Algeria for convening this important meeting. The Islamic Republic of Iran congratulates the courageous people of Palestine, especially in Gaza, and all supporters of the Palestinian resistance worldwide, on the achievement of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. This victory reflects the bravery, unity, and resilience of the Palestinian people, who have endured immense suffering, including genocide, and forced displacement.

In this context, I want to make the following points:

First, Gaza remains the center of a deep humanitarian crisis. This tragedy exposed double standards, moral failures, and inaction from the international community and the Security Council. The atrocities committed by the Israeli apartheid regime are shocking. Families have been wiped out, hospitals and schools destroyed, and critical infrastructure demolished. The blockade on Gaza has turned life for over two million people into a daily struggle, depriving them of food, water, medicine, and electricity. These actions are collective punishment on an unimaginable scale.

Second, while a welcome step, the ceasefire must be transformed into a permanent and sustainable solution. This demands the full withdrawal of Israeli forces, the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid, and a robust, comprehensive reconstruction plan for Gaza. Israel's unwillingness to fully withdraw and its insistence on maintaining control over Gaza's security undermines these efforts and perpetuates instability. The Council must take a united and strong position in defending Gaza's territorial integrity. Moreover, the international community must prioritize safeguarding UNRWA’s mandate and ensure predictable, sustained funding to support Palestinian refugees. Equally critical is addressing the escalating violence in the West Bank, including the surge in settler attacks, which poses a serious threat to peace and security and requires immediate, decisive action.

Third, Israel's heinous crimes in Gaza including mass killings of civilians, the destruction of vital infrastructure, and the forced displacement of entire communities constitute acts of genocide, war crimes, and crimes against humanity. Such crimes cannot be overlooked after the ceasefire; accountability and prosecution must be pursued. An uncompromising accountability is crucial for justice and preventing further atrocities. It is imperative that the Security Council remains objective and does not succumb to the propaganda of the terrorist regime of Israel that seeks to deflect attention from these underlying issues.

Fourth, the Israeli regime must honor its commitment to the ceasefire with Lebanon, immediately halt its violations of Lebanese sovereignty, and withdraw its forces from southern Lebanon after 60 days of the ceasefire agreement. The Security Council must adopt a firm position to ensure the full and precise implementation of the ceasefire agreement. Likewise, Israel’s occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights violates the 1974 Agreement on Disengagement and UN Resolution 497, which declared its annexation illegal.

Finally, resistance movements across the region are a legitimate response to decades of Israeli occupation, aggression, and expansionist policies. The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its steadfast support of the Palestinian right to self-defense and resistance under international law.

Thank you.

