Proper grounds available for resuming talks: Iran

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi has stated there are suitable grounds and opportunities for the resumption of the negotiations with other parties.

As always, the Islamic Republic is prepared for the resumption of the talks, said Gharibabadi on the sidelines of the 75th Anniversary of the Adoption of the 1949 Geneva Conventions held in Tehran on Tuesday.

If other parties are determined, the negotiations will bear fruit, he noted.

He added that Tehran will adopt a proportionate approach if other sides resort to different policies.

We have agreed to hold a fresh round of talks, but the date will be determined through consultations," he said.

Gharibabadi reiterated that Iran’s nuclear program is peaceful.

The unilateral unlawful sanctions have achieved nothing, Gharibabadi said.

It is sensible to resume talks in a bid to lift imposed sanctions, he added.

