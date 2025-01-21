Iran to join Pakistan-hosted upcoming AMAN-25 naval exercise

Tehran, IRNA — The Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces, Major General Mohammad Bagheri, has said that Iranian naval forces have been invited to the Pakistani-hosted upcoming AMAN-25 naval exercise, and Iran will participate.

After he met with Pakistan's Federal Minister of Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday evening, General Bagheri mentioned in an interview with IRNA that Iran's military delegation had held meetings with Pakistan's Army Chief General Asim Munir, the Chief of the Air Staff, the Prime Minister, the President, and the Federal Minister of Defence during their visit to Pakistan.

In his remarks, Bagheri noted that many issues were discussed and useful results were obtained, with the most important being improvement of border security between the two countries, transforming these borders into the pathways for trade, prosperity, and peace of both neighbors.

The armed forces of Iran and Pakistan deliberated on border security and combating terrorism in detail, and the development of relations between the two armed forces was also discussed in various dimensions, General Bagheri said.

