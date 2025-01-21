137 bodies found in Rafah after Gaza ceasefire

Tehran, IRNA – Gaza’s Palestinian Civil Defence agency reports that 137 bodies of the civilians killed in Israeli attacks have been pulled out of the rubble since the start of the ceasefire in Rafah, media outlets have reported.

An estimated 10,000 bodies are buried under the concrete wasteland in Gaza, Al Jazeera reported on Monday.

Citing information from Israeli authorities, the UN’s humanitarian office stated that 915 aid trucks entered Gaza on Monday.

Palestinians in Gaza are returning to their ruined homes and awaiting the delivery of much-needed food and medical assistance after Israeli forces ended their 15-month-long bombardment of the besieged territory.

Israel’s war on Gaza has killed at least 47,035 Palestinians and wounded 111,091 since October 7, 2023.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced on Sunday that the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire deal was implemented at 11:15 local time.

Although it was officially announced that the truce agreement would start at 0830 GMT the same day, the Israeli regime killed and wounded several Palestinians and breached the deal on the pretext of not receiving the list of Israeli prisoners.

