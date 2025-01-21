Non-compliance with humanitarian law ‘serious challenge’ facing world: Deputy FM

Tehran, IRNA – A serious challenge facing the international community is the failure of the parties involved in conflicts to adhere to international humanitarian law, says a top Iranian diplomat.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Geneva Conventions in Tehran on Tuesday, Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi called war a sinister phenomenon that needs to be addressed based on moral and human standards.

The event was co-hosted by the Representative Office of the International Committee of the Red Cross in Iran at the Center for Political and International Studies of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“Despite the binding nature of international humanitarian rules, a serious challenge facing the international community today is the failure of the parties to conflicts to adhere to these rules,” he said.

Gharibabadi also expressed regret and concern that the implementation of international humanitarian law is being severely violated in West Asia, including in the occupied Palestinian territories.

“The most serious violation of international humanitarian law is the systematic inhumane and racist policies and practices of the Israeli regime in the occupied Palestinian territories,” the senior diplomat added.

4354**9417