Leader: Progress hinges on empowering private sector

Tehran, IRNA – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the only way for the country to progress is by utilizing the capabilities of the private sector.

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks during a visit on Tuesday to an exhibition showcasing the private sector’s achievements.

The exhibition, dubbed “Pioneers of Progress”, was held at the Imam Khomeini Complex in Tehran.

During this event, a group of private sector manufacturers and active figures met with Ayatollah Khamenei to discuss their issues and present their views.

“The administration and its officials must address the private sector’s complaints because the country’s progress hinges on giving space to the private sector,” the Leader said during his visit.

Upon hearing the minister of energy’s explanations about ways to eliminate imbalances in the energy sector to meet the country’s electricity demands, Ayatollah Khamenei approved the remarks but added that the words must be put into action.

“The issue of imbalances and their solutions has always been on the agenda in recent years, but there is still a long way to go to reach the desired point,” he added.

The exhibition also showcased the capabilities and achievements of the private sector in the fields of communications and information technology, satellite manufacturing equipment, artificial intelligence, aircraft repair equipment and tools, mining and geological industries, oil, gas, and petrochemical industries, steel and aluminum industries, home appliances, marine industry, carpet industry, water and electricity industries, textile industry, medical and hospital equipment, and pharmaceutical production, Royan Research Institute, agricultural and livestock products, and handicrafts and tourism.

