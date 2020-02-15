Iran, Croatia FMs meet in Munich

The Munich Security Conference is the world's leading forum for debating international security policy.

The Iranian and Croatian foreign ministers discussed bilateral relations and other issues of mutual concern.

Zarif who is currently in Germany to attend Munich Security Conference held meetings with other countries' officials.

Earlier, Zarif met the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Canadian counterpart Francois-Philippe Champagne, his Czech counterpart Tomas Petricek, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Omani Foreign Minister Yusuf Bin Alawi.

The 56th Munich Security Conference attended by leaders from 35 countries will continue until Sunday.

In an opening speech at the Munich Security Conference, Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier criticized the US administration for appearing to reject even the idea of an international community.

Steinmeier lamented “an increasingly destructive dynamic in global politics."

